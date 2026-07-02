'Quite hot': Medical expert shares tips to stay safe in extreme heat

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As temperatures reach the high 90s, one medical expert is sharing how you can take care of yourself and loved ones.

Dr. Brian Wilcox, the chief clinical officer at Ascension St. Thomas, said it's not just children or older people that are vulnerable. While you should check on your loved ones in those categories, don't forget yourself.

"Depending on what you're doing in the heat, you could go to normal to dangerous really quickly," he explained.

It can take only minutes to be susceptible to heat exhaustion or heat stroke — and your biggest defense is hydration.

"An iced coffee is better than nothing, but probably not as good as water," he laughed when we asked if iced coffee counts. "In fact, there's certain drinks that makes this worse."

Alcohol, said Dr. Wilcox, can make us lose even more fluid, so as we look towards the holiday weekend, it's best to think ahead.

"I would drink when I'm not thirsty. So you may think, I'll wait till I'm thirsty, but in this heat, drink before you start to exert or go outside," he concluded.

Other common tips that you've heard before but that make a difference are wear a hat, dress light, and stay inside.

Nashville also has cooling shelters available across the city.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at nikki.hauser@newschannel5.com.