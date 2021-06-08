Rain and storms settle in for the week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A summertime, unsettled pattern has set up over the mid-state for the week bringing humidity, some heat, and yes, chances for thunderstorms.

While widespread rain is not forecasted, scattered showers and some rumbles of thunder are expected. Showers that do develop will contain some heavy downpours which could lead to isolated flooding given how wet the ground is already from the rain we’ve seen over the last several days. Throughout the week anywhere from 1-3 additional inches of rain is expected to fall.

Also, while instability is not very high for Tuesday it is high enough to warrant a Marginal Risk (threat level of 1 out of 5) for severe storms for areas west of the I-65 corridor. Primary concerns will be heavy downpours that could lead to isolated flooding and damaging wind.

Make sure to keep the umbrella handy all week