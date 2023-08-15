Rats carry diseases, so why is the health dept. not checking on the infestation at Roundtree Manor Apartments?

FAIRVIEW, Tenn. (WTVF) — Rats are known to carry a lot of diseases, so why is the health department not doing anything about the infestation at a Fairview apartment complex?

Frustrated renters at Roundtree Manor Apartments first reached out to NewsChannel 5's Hannah McDonald about the issue two weeks ago.

When we saw the situation at the homes in Fairview, we knew we had to find out who could help with what is clearly a health problem.

We talked to Attorney Elizabeth Leiserson with the Legal Aid Society.

"Unfortunately, codes doesn't do health problems. The big ones are going to be rats, bugs and mold. That is not codes' area," said Elizabeth Leiserson. "There, you're going to need to stick with your landlord. You can also move out, if that's an option."

Most of the people who live at Roundtree Manor need affordable housing. So it's just not practical to pack up and move. That's expensive and there's really no where to go.

Since our first story aired, the state fire marshal sent inspectors out to the property to check for electrical problems. They installed at least 75 smoke alarms to bring apartments up to code and put the landlord on the hook to fix other hazards in a timely manner.

But getting a health inspector to check out the conditions in the rat-infested apartments is looking less and less like a possibility. According to the Tennessee Department of Health, it does not have regulatory oversight in this situation. Pest management at apartments isn't part of the job.

At Roundtree Manor, if the landlord doesn't remedy the rat problem the only options for tenants include sue or move.

"And that's hard for people who are already trying to juggle maybe two or three jobs and childcare. It would be easier for tenants if there were more options," Leiserson said.

Management has had exterminators out at the property since our first report on August 1. At least two companies put out traps. The complaint that tenants still have is it's going to a take a lot more than traps to rid the property of rats.

Legal Aid Society advises renters continue to pay their rent even if a problem goes unfixed. Tenants do not have a right in Tennessee to withhold rent because of conditions.

