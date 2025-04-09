REAL ID deadline looms as some Middle Tennesseans face long trips and long lines at the DMV

Beginning May 7, 2025, everyone will need a REAL ID or another approved federally issued ID, such as a passport, to enter certain federal buildings, military bases, nuclear power plants, or board commercial flights within the U.S.

The REAL ID Act of 2005 established minimum security standards for license issuance and production, adding an extra layer of protection to secure your identity. It also prohibits federal agencies from accepting driver’s licenses and ID cards from states that don’t meet these standards.

For some, getting a REAL ID is a quick trip, but for others, like those in Trousdale County, it means traveling miles to the nearest driver’s license center—a road trip many don’t want to take.

Gil Carter, a Trousdale County resident, knows this all too well.

“We’re going to Gallatin. They’ve got a DMV there, which, given some of the alternatives for other counties, I’ve tried to work with Sumner—it has it all together,” Carter said.

Carter lives in Trousdale County, where only license plates are handled, so obtaining a REAL ID means traveling 30 to 45 minutes.

“You’ve got to take off work, kids have to take off school, and depending on how efficient the driver’s license place is, it might be a whole day if you miss it—or a whole day of work you miss,” Carter said.

The Trousdale County Clerk said they would like to help their neighbors, like Carter, and were promised a kiosk—but it has yet to be delivered. Either way, Tennesseans must visit a Driver Licenses Center in person to get a REAL ID.

“Trousdale is in desperate need of having driver’s license testing,” Carter said. “Not having one doesn’t make sense, especially if Tennessee wants to be proactive about population growth instead of reactive.”

Carter didn’t have an appointment when he arrived in Gallatin but hoped for an efficient process.

“They were efficient and fast last time, so I’m hoping the same today,” Carter said.

But, with a packed DMV, he didn’t have many parking options. “I’m wondering if this is overflowing parking?” Carter thought as he searched for a spot.

He knew getting his REAL ID wouldn’t be a smooth ride. “It might not be as fast as we’d hoped,” he said, before heading inside to grab a ticket.

Inside, the wait was long. People had lined up well before the doors opened.

“I got here 10 minutes before they opened, and there was already a line out the door,” Sumner County resident Amber Malcom said.

Malcom waited an hour, only to find out she was already good to go.

“I got to the counter, and they said, ‘You have it,’” Malcom said, showing she had the required documents all along.

After waiting for hours, another woman learned she hadn’t brought all the necessary paperwork.

“What can you do? You just have to go back and do it,” she said.

Howard Moore, another customer, took one look at the crowd and walked out. But when he bumped into a famous face, he reconsidered.

“I met somebody interesting,” Moore said, shaking hands with Grammy Award-winning artist Marty Stuart.

“I’m finally old enough to drive, so I’m here taking my driver’s test,” Stuart joked.

Carter finally received his ticket and patiently waited for his turn to get his REAL ID.

“If you’re not traveling, there’s no huge rush,” Carter said, though he hopes the state will find a way to ease the hassle of getting a license in Trousdale County.

“It would be great to have something closer,” he added.

In total, Carter spent about three hours getting his REAL ID. He suggests making an appointment, if possible (including some on Saturdays), to speed up the process. And don’t forget to bring the proper paperwork to avoid being turned away.

What You Need to Get a REAL ID

If you’re applying for a REAL ID, you’ll need the following documents:



Proof of U.S. citizenship or legal presence

Proof of your full Social Security number

Two proofs of Tennessee residency

Note: If your name has changed since it was issued on any of the documents, bring certified legal documents supporting the name change(s), such as a marriage license or divorce decree.

Remember, all documents must be originals or certified—photocopies won’t be accepted.

