REAL ID enforcement begins: Crucial changes for flyers without compliant IDs

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Wednesday is the day!

Enforcement begins of the REAL ID to fly at US airports, enter many federal buildings and nuclear plants.

And if you don't have the gold or black star on your license, you may need to jump through extra hoops at TSA security checkpoints. Expect to face significant delays and the possibility of a full security pat-down.

TSA suggests getting to the airport some three hours before your flight. Officers say to bring every photo ID that you do have: anything with your face and name that could help them verify it's you.

You may also need to go through a lengthy process, calling in to the Identity Verification Check Center, where you'll answer a number of questions to verify your identity.

The REAL ID requirement dates back to the REAL ID Act, passed by Congress in 2005 in the wake of 9/11.

The purpose was to make IDs more secure with a set of federal standards for ID cards which are issued by each individual state.

As you may know, the enforcement date has been pushed several times, but May 7, 2025 was the final date decided upon during the pandemic.

Here in Tennessee, REAL IDs have been available for six years.

But we know lots of folks are still scrambling to get theirs, with reports of long lines at Driver Service Centers statewide.

The good news is you can get your REAL ID any time. If you have it, it will make flying out of BNA much easier.

If you don't have yours yet, you can also use a passport, enhanced driver's license, department of defense ID or a number of other, approved photo IDs instead.

TSA says they'll even accept those if they're expired for less than two years.

Your kids under 18 do not need a REAL ID, or any ID, in order to fly.