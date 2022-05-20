Record heat possible on Friday

(WTVF) — Thursday was the hottest day of the year, so far, in Nashville with a high of 94 degrees, just missing a record by 1 degree.

We're back to the 90s on Friday afternoon. Friday's current record high is 92 degrees, and our forecast is 93 degrees.

The heat continues into the start of the weekend with highs around 90 degrees on Saturday.

Those with plans during the day on Saturday should be in good shape with just an isolated shower or storm possible, but the rain and storm chances will increase Saturday night as a cold front arrives. While most of the storms should be below severe limits, a couple of them could be strong. Some of the showers and storms will linger into Sunday with highs dropping to around 80 degrees.