Red card debate: Nashville's hot takes on controversy involving the U.S. Men's Soccer Team in the World Cup

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — President Donald Trump admitted he called FIFA after U.S. star striker Folarin Balogun received a red card during last week's match against Bosnia — and for the first time since the 1960s, FIFA reversed an immediate single-game suspension.

The reversal means Balogun will be eligible to play tonight against Belgium in the Round of 16.

Balogun received the red card for stepping on an opposing player's ankle during the Bosnia match. Under soccer rules, the call would have made him ineligible for the next game.

President Trump said he reached out to FIFA, the international governing body for soccer, after learning about the suspension.

"I didn't know what the hell a red card was. When I found out, I was like — you've got to be kidding," President Trump said.

The President said his outreach was limited to requesting a review.

"All I did was ask for a review, I didn't say you have to do this," President Trump said.

It is unclear whether the president's call influenced FIFA's decision, but the organization announced the ruling had been reversed and Balogun would be allowed to play.

Soccer fans at Geodis Park had mixed reactions to the controversy.

Many felt the original red card call was a mistake. "He wasn't intentionally trying to put the guy out of the game," Charles Minchew said. "Should have been a warning."

"I don't think it was a red card," Hudson Appleton said. "It wasn't like a clean, hard hard foul. It was more like a yellow."

Minchew pointed to the broader impact on spectators when star players are sidelined.

"If one of the star players are out and you come to the game, you'll feel like you were cheated," Minchew said.

But the decision has drawn criticism internationally. On Facebook, one user wrote: "Bad call… good call… doesn't matter. No government should ever intervene."

Despite the debate, some fans say the controversy is simply part of what makes this World Cup memorable.

"How many controversies have there been in sports? We'll take the win," Wade Appleton said.

The U.S. faces Belgium tonight, with a local watch party kicking off at 7:00 pm outside of Geodis Park.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Chris.Davis@NewsChannel5.com.