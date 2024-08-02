Registered sex offender arrested one day after release for allegedly attacking two women in Downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A registered sex offender who was released from a facility in Hardeman County, Tennessee this week is now in the Davidson County jail less than a day after his release. He is accused of attacking two women in downtown Nashville.

Police say Deontez Drew was released from that facility in Hardeman County on Wednesday. Less than a day later, Drew found his way to Nashville and police say he attacked a 23-year-old woman who was walking to her apartment around 3 a.m. Thursday. Police say she was able to get away from him and contact police after she was held at knifepoint.

Around 2 p.m. that same day police say Drew attacked another woman with a wooden baseball bat in the hallway of her apartment building. The 39-year-old woman was walking her dog when she saw Drew loitering in the hallway outside her door. According to the police report, Drew told the victim he was delivering Uber Eats and provided a non-existent apartment number. The woman went inside her apartment, secured her dog, and then left to tell management that a strange man was on the premises. When she got to the elevator, she found Drew there waiting. He used a wooden baseball bat to strike her in the face. Drew then struck her in the back of the head with the bat and took her cell phone.

Other apartment residents heard screaming, came out, and saw Drew fleeing. One of the residents chased after him and kept him in sight for police. Drew hid under a car near Laurel Street and 11th Avenue South. As a group of citizens attempted to surround Drew an officer saw him leave from under the vehicle and placed him under arrest.

The woman was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Drew is facing multiple charges in both cases including aggravated rape, robbery, and criminal homicide.