Registration deadline looms ahead of May's primary election

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Election season is in full swing and Monday is the final day for you to register to have your voice heard in the upcoming county primary election.

In Davidson County, depending on your political affiliation there are going to be some differences in what you will see on your ballot. This primary focuses on positions like judges, sheriffs, school boards, district attorney general and county clerks, to name a few.

Davidson County residents can go online to register. Information needed includes voter information, eligibility, address and more. Early voting will begin on April 13 and last until April 28. Remember before logging on you will need your Tennessee driver's license or Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security ID.

The Secretary of State's Office said the registration deadline for the State and County Primary Election is April 4.