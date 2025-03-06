Remembering a trailblazer: How former Nashville NAACP president Dr. Kimbrough taught humility, care for others

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville recently lost a prominent and inspiring man, Dr. Charles Kimbrough.

The 98-year-old was most known for his hard work with the Nashville chapter of the NAACP, touching lives and making history along the way.

Friends say he served in the military, worked as a veterinarian, and, most notably, served as the NAACP president in Nashville from 1973 to 1980.

But in his lifetime, you would never hear him talk about those things.

"He always talked about the need to help people," said Pastor Enoch Fuzz. "Whether it would be to African Americans, African American children, or to women, or to people in the workplace, he spoke out. He spoke up about voter rights, he spoke up to legislators...and I don't think he thought about fear."

Fuzz said Kimbrough fought for voting rights, pushed lawmakers, and paved the way for justice, both in Nashville and outside.

"[He formed] a branch in Giles County, what we call Giles County now — which is the Pulaski branch — at a time where racism was very high," explained NAACP branch secretary Paris Lee.

"We have very big shoes to fill," she added about Dr. Kimbrough.

He served as NAACP president and as a mentor to several within the organization.

Even after his presidency, Kimbrough continued to contribute to the city and the NAACP in various ways.

"Always about this branch and pushing this branch forward," remembered Rev. Vernon Dixon, another former NAACP president who goes by Sonnye.

"Doc was respected wherever he went. He demanded respect and he got respect."

He leaves behind a legacy of hard work and humility, as well as a challenge for us to look out for one another.

"Dr. Charles Kimbrough was one of the greatest leaders the Nashville Branch of the NAACP ever knew. His courage and commitment to social justice are legendary. He mentored so many of those who would serve as his successors at the NAACP. He was a man of God and a man of the people. His contribution to the Nashville community was huge. He guided others with wisdom, humility, and compassion. Well done, Dr. Kimbrough, well done," said Dr. Michael Grant, a former president of the Nashville NAACP.

Rev. Dr. Amos Jones, founder and pastor of Zion Hill-First African Baptist Church, President of the National Association of Christian Educators, and close friend to Dr. Kimbrough, reflected on their time working together:

"Dr. Charles Kimbrough and I share the common relationship of being born in the county of Giles where Pulaski is the county seat. This happens to be the home of the Ku Klux Klan. Being born in the town of Prospect and my place of birth being Aspen Hill, not far from Prospect, gave us fodder for much humorous conversation. Another thing that endeared each of us together was our involvement in the noble work of civil rights.

Before coming to Nashville’s scene of civil rights activity, Dr. Kimbrough fought for the rights of Black people in the state of Illinois. Coming to Nashville and leading the NAACP, he and I fought together to have the city of Nashville construct the Jubilee Bridge over the railroad on 18th Avenue North so travelers would not be detained by the long trains that periodically jammed traffic for hours.

As warriors for the NAACP, we fought together to force the city’s Board of Education to provide the only inner-city comprehensive high school — Pearl-Cohn Comprehensive High School. Dr. Kimbrough was a warrior for the rights of his people.

He was proficient and excellent in his profession as a Doctor of Veterinarian Science, he also was a staunch warrior and soldier for Christ Jesus and the Christian Faith and its insistence on the humanity and freedom of all mankind. We have lost a warrior."

