Remembering Former Highway Patrol commander, TBI director Larry Wallace

ATHENS, Tenn. (WTVF) — He is described as a great man who loved to serve our state. A man of integrity who wanted to see things get better every day.

Larry Wallace, the only person to ever head both the Tennessee Highway Patrol and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, died on August 6 after his battle with cancer.

He was 77 years old.

Wallace began his career with the Athens Police Department back in 1964 before taking on positions like state trooper and becoming McMinn County Sheriff, the head of the TBI and Tennessee Highway Patrol.

Some notable things he accomplished in his career include helping develop the TBI Most Wanted program. He also oversaw the construction of the TBI's office.

Wallace also pushed for justice in the 2001 death of a 15-month-old Maury County boy, Jeffrey Kelton Skaggs. Christopher Goodwin was eventually convicted back in 2020.

Wallace's visitation will start at 11 a.m. on Thursday at the First Baptist Church, 305 Ingleside Ave. in Athens.

The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., followed by interment at Pond Hill Cemetery in Niota.