Remembering those lost in The Covenant School shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On Monday, the Nashville community lost six people, including three children to a senseless tragedy at The Covenant School.

As we learn more about the victims, we want to share with you just how much light they brought to the community. We will continue to update this story as we learn more information about these individuals.

Mike Hill:

61-year-old Mike Hill worked for The Covenant School for more than a decade.

Family and friends described him as a very loving man. Hill can be seen in the images below sharing beautiful smiles with his loved ones.

Dr. Katherine Koonce:

60-year-old Katherine Koonce was the Head of School for The Covenant School.

As we locate more information on the victims, we will add photos of them along with details about their lives. Here are the remaining victims' names and ages.

61-year-old Cynthia Peak

9-year-old William Kinney

9-year-old Hallie Scruggs

9-year-old Evelyn Dieckhaus