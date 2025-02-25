Repeat offender arrested for filming teen in a bathroom at the Hard Rock Cafe

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man is out on bond after he was caught recording a minor in a bathroom on Broadway. It happened Friday night at the Hard Rock Cafe.

Unfortunately, this isn't his first time.

James Josey III, a 34-year-old man has been on the sex offender registry since 2015. Police said he was caught in the women's restroom on Friday night recording a 16-year-old in a stall.

He was confronted by multiple people and later admitted to videoing the teen for sexual gratification.

He was charged with invasion of privacy and disorderly conduct.

In 2022, he faced similar charges for an incident at the Hermitage Whataburger.

Similarly, he was back in the women's restroom, this time recording females ages 2, 5, 9 and 34.

Josey was convicted of a misdemeanor and received a year long sentence.

Police say his offenses in Knoxville are similar.

