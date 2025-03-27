Republican leadership could ban a Covenant mom after Rep. Pearson, Farmer incident

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Covenant mom who crossed over into the committee member area could become banned from the Tennessee capitol after she tried to drag away Rep. Justin Pearson during an outburst at Rep. Andrew Farmer.

This happened on Wednesday in a contentious meeting in the House committee room in Cordell Hull during the Civil Justice Subcommittee. Two of the Memphis Democrat's bills were heard before the committee before it became personal between the two lawmakers. Both were on bills to coincide with gun reform in Tennessee.

Pearson brought the bill months after his brother died by suicide via a firearm. That was his first real day working back on the hill. The bill ultimately failed to reach the full Civil Justice Committee, but not without an outburst. Pearson said Republican lawmakers had failed to take up meaningful firearm legislation this session and those before it.

Rep. Farmer criticized Rep. Pearson for not being on the hill since his brother's death. After the bill presentation, Pearson charged into the member area — yelling and physically lunging at Rep. Farmer before having to be held back by the Sergeant of Arms and Rep. William Lamberth. That is when Sarah Shoop Neumman went and grabbed Rep. Pearson's shoulder to usher him away from Rep. Farmer.

Republican leadership — including House Speaker Cameron Sexton — said Neumann could be punished up to being permanently banned from the legislature, including the Cordell Hull building and the state capitol.

The Covenant School shooting happened two years ago Thursday, when three children and three adults died in the mass shooting.

This is a developing story. We will update this story with comments from legislative members.

