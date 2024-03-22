Republicans defend bill that punishes those who 'knowingly' transport undocumented immigrants into Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The political fight over undocumented immigrants hasn't just been limited to Washington D.C. It's playing out at the Tennessee State Capitol too.

A new bill from Rep. Bryan Richey, R-Maryville, would fine people who knowingly transport undocumented immigrants into Tennessee.

Technically, that's already illegal under Tennessee law, but the new legislation would make it illegal for common carriers — like Delta Airlines or Greyhound Buslines — to take part in the activity. That sparked a lot of questions last week when the bill was in the House Criminal Justice Subcommittee.

"And if they were and he did not do that, he would be personally fined? Is that correct?" asked Rep. John Gillespie, a R-Shelby County.

"So in the legislation it says knowingly or recklessly. So if the pilot knowingly transported them, then the pilot could be fined, yes," replied Rep. Richey, who sponsors the House version.

As Rep. Richey explained, if an airline pilot or bus driver finds out that one of their passengers is an undocumented immigrant, they could face a fine of $5,000 for each person illegally transported. Republican leaders defended the bill this week, saying they want to make sure the final version of the bill makes it clear that the offender has to knowingly break the law.

"Obviously I don’t want anybody that is unknowingly or unwittingly transporting someone — some bus driver’s not going to be required to check everybody’s identification on a bus. But at the same time, if they knowingly transport an illegal immigrant into this state, then it is already illegal so we’re talking about just penalties," said Rep. William Lamberth, a Portland Republican who serves as House Majority Leader. Lamberth voted in favor of the bill in the House Criminal Justice Subcommittee.

Of course, Democrats oppose the bill and call it discriminatory.

