Republicans, Tennessee Attorney General plan to appeal decision on Tennessee Senate maps

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — After a three-judge panel blocked a Tennessee Senate map in chancery court, Republicans said they will fight back.

The 21-page ruling said that the Tennessee General Assembly violated the state constitution in its numbering of the districts. The original complaint was filed in February. The judges indicated that legislators would have 15 days to "fix" the maps, or the court would create its own Senate map for the upcoming 2022 election cycle.

“Lt. Governor McNally firmly disagrees with the court’s ruling and supports the attorney general’s decision to appeal," spokesperson Adam Khlenheider said. "The Senate’s map was fair, legal and vetted by multiple attorneys. While Lt. Governor McNally remains confident the appeal will be successful, the Senate will start work on an alternative map so that it can be passed in the allotted timeframe, if it becomes necessary.”

As a result of the ruling, Senate candidates have until May 5 to file their petitions. The original deadline was Thursday.

The judges found in the ruling that the three plaintiffs — who were supported by the Tennessee Democratic Party — that there was "risk of irreparable harm sufficient to warrant the issuance of extraordinary relief." Tennessee Democrats have repeatedly said the lines were drawn in a gerrymandering fashion.

Throughout the legal process, Republicans tried to put forth a temporary injunction for the process. The court denied that motion.

In addition to the Senate maps, the House redistricting map will go to trial.

This is a developing story on NewsChannel 5.