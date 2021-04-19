Residents and businesses concerned about safety on Demonbreun Street following deadly shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Residents and businesses say they are concerned for the public's safety on Demonbreun Street.

David glass, who lives on Demonbreun, used to walk around the area carefree late at night, but after noticing an uptick in shootings, he won't do that anymore.

"Historically we never really saw that, you would hear occasional gunshots maybe every 3 or 4 months, and you would hear about it, now it's getting to the point where you hear it in your apartments," said Glass.

On Saturday, police say one man was killed and another was injured on Demonbreun.

According to police, prior to Saturday's incident they responded to three other reports of shots fired on Demonbreun within the last month.

In an area that is popular for both tourists and locals, Glass says people shouldn't have to worry about being killed.

"The biggest concern is people dying," Glass said, "I never had that concern over the last three years that I lived here, and even two years before that when I was in another apartment but there is a real concern that we will see more people dying as we go on because of the frequency that of the shootings that are happening."

Police say they will be increasing their presence on Demonbreun and they're also working on setting up a meeting this week with businesses to discuss issues in the area.