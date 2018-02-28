Residents Demand Solution To Landfill Problem

Cloudy
HI: 70°
LO: 54°
Residents demanded progress after a Rutherford County landfill reached capacity and a second closed in on capacity.
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. - Residents demanded progress after a Rutherford County landfill reached capacity and a second closed in on capacity.
The Rutherford County Solid Waste Advisory Committee met Tuesday night, wanting to find a solution as to where to put all the trash in the area.
The meeting came after the county landfill reached capacity last week, leaving only the Middle Point Landfill open, which takes in garbage from 19 counties.
After years of knowing the landfills were filling up, neighbors demanded a solution and wanted to give their input.
The county mayor said following the meeting, officials would schedule public hearings on possible solutions in which the public can comment and ask questions.