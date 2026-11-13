Rezoning could pave the way for a rock quarry in Trousdale County

TROUSDALE CO., Tenn. (WTVF) — Clearly Construction is pushing to build a rock quarry in Trousdale County along State Route 141. The company went before the planning commission this week to rezone 230 acres of land.

"Just being transparent, The end goal for this property would be to be for it to a rock quarry. I don't think there's any secrets here, we don't want from hide anything," President of Cleary Construction Darren Cleary. "This project wasn't something we just dreamed up a month or two ago. We spent the better part of a year studying this project or property since it was acquired by my two sons."

Documents in the meeting agenda packet state the surrounding area of the property in question is sparsely developed, but homes are next to the property. Company leaders say the quarry could bring beneficial economic impact to the county.

"Just in year one alone, the annual economic impact from the operations on this project could be around $7.5 million for the county. That's everything; that's the trickle-down revenue that comes in, and the wages that are paid out."

The company is asking for the land to be rezoned to TM2, intermediate impact manufacturing district, which allows for mining and quarrying. Although the project could bring in businesses for the county, neighbors say they are concerned about what operations would mean for their livelihoods.

"There will be dust. Now, I know that they have requirements and they'll do everything that they possibly can to keep that dust from happening, but I've never driven by a quarry yet that was in operation at the time that there wasn't dust," said Kenny Martin. "There will be noise. There'll be working. I know you'll be able to hear it because I hear it right now with the road that's being built right where this quarry will be."

"It's also going to be a deterrent to everything around that area. We're talking at its northernmost point, it's a half mile from Highway 25, which is zoned as a residential area. Do you think people are going to want to build houses along there?" questioned Alex Anderson.

The planning commission voted to give the rezoning a favorable recommendation the county commission 4-2. County leaders say, if approved by the county commission, the construction company would still need to submit plans for site development to the BZA.

The next scheduled meeting for the county commission is Nov. 23.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Megan.Scarano@NewsChannel5.com