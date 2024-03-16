Riley Strain's parents say thank you, and keep sharing their son's story

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The parents of missing 22-year-old Riley Strain are asking for your help.

It's been one week since the college student from Missouri went missing after a night on Broadway.

Saturday morning, crews searched along the Cumberland River, in the area Riley was last seen.

The Office of Emergency Management says they utilized a dive team, K9's, drones and sonar technology to try to find Riley, but there's been no sign of him yet.

In the meantime, Riley's parents and stepparents (who prefer, simply, parents), say they won't stop until they find him.

"I haven't talked to my boy for over a week, and it's hard," said his mother Michelle, who says they talked, texted or FaceTimed every day.

"That tells you right there what kind of kid he truly is," said his mother Milli Gilbert.

His parents describe him as a good kid who is full of energy and full of life, with lots of love for his family, friends, sports, and the outdoors.

"I just miss his attitude... Just miss everything about him, he's a good kid," said his father Ryan Gilbert.

They want to thank the community for what they've done thus far.

"What do you say to somebody that gives up part of their life to help you find your life? It's amazing," said Riley's father Chris Whiteid.

They also want to ask you to keep sharing his story, in the hopes someone will come forward with answers.

"We need some answers. We've been down here for a week. We're trying our best," added Ryan.

"Thank you for getting the word out and keeping the word out," Michelle said. "Please don't stop sharing. Don't stop sharing until we bring Riley home."

If you know anything, even small, you can call police with that information.