Ring in the New Year with us! We have all you need to know to have a great time!

It's time to ring in the new year!

It's time to put on your best dress and head downtown for a night you'll never forget!

Jack Daniel's New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash will feature hours of live music, fireworks and more! You'll be able to see the likes of Lainey Wilson, Thomas Rhett and Lynyrd Skynyrd for FREE!

All the fun will take place at Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park. While the show itself kicks off at 6:30 p.m. on CBS, gates to the event will open two hours prior at 4:30 p.m.

From 5:15 p.m. to 6 p.m. Music City Hip Hop 50 will take the stage, then Nashville Mayor Freddie O'Connell will take the stage for his DJ set, followed by house music.

The show itself will take place on NewsChannel 5 and will be able to viewed live below on New Years Eve. We will also have a stream of the fireworks themselves below.

WTVF Fireworks in downtown Nashville

When it comes to a big event like this, we want to make sure you're completely prepared, so we've gathered the most Frequently Asked Questions to help you get through the night safely!

-

We all know weather can change quickly, so be sure to keep up to date with the latest forecast here.

-

We've gathered the best spots to view the fireworks! If you think we missed a spot, let us know!

Cumberland Park

Riverfront Park

John Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge



-

We have a few options for you which includes public transit, ride shares and scooters.

Public Transit:

Beginning at 6 p.m. on December 31, free bus rides will be available on the WeGo Public Transit routes and service on 16 routes will be extended until 1:30 a.m.

Many buses will operate on detours through Downtown, but once outside the downtown area will be on regular routing.

Additional service from downtown only will begin after the event on the following routes departing from WeGo Central at 12:15 a.m., 12:45 a.m., and 1:30 a.m.



3 – West End (A&B)

14 – Whites Creek

22 – Bordeaux (A&B)

50 – Charlotte Pike

4 – Shelby

17 – 12 th Avenue S

23 – Dickerson Pike (A&B)

52– Nolensville Pike (A&B)

7 – Hillsboro

18 – Airport

29 – Jefferson

55 – Murfreesboro Pike

8 – 8 th Avenue South

19 – Herman

34 – Opry Mills

56 – Gallatin Pike

If you're headed TO the event and want to use WeGo, there will be a free bus running from Broadway and the concert/fireworks from 6:15 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.

Stops will be located at:



Broadway in front of Hume-Fogg between 7 th Avenue and Rosa L. Parks

Avenue and Rosa L. Parks Bicentennial Mall on James Robertson Parkway between 6th and 7th Avenues.

Bought a ticket to the New Year's Eve Train?

The train arrives at Riverfront at 8 p.m. and departs an hour after the event. Once you arrive at the station, buses will be there to take you to Bicentennial.

Here's the schedule:



Lebanon Station 7:00 p.m.

Hamilton Springs Station 7:08 p.m.

Martha Station 7:15 p.m.

Mt. Juliet Station 7:25 p.m.

Hermitage Station 7:35 p.m.

Donelson Station 7:45 p.m.

Ride Share & Taxi drop off and pick up locations:



James Robertson Parkway between Fourth Avenue and Rep. John Lewis Way

James Robertson Parkway from Charlotte Pike to Rosa L. Parks Boulevard (Capitol Hill side)

Rosa L. Parks Boulevard from Farmers’ Market entrance to 10th Circle North

Jefferson Street between Sixth Avenue and Rosa L. Parks Boulevard

Those with ADA Permit Hangtags or License Plates will be allowed to drop off and pick up near Nashville Farmers’ Market.

Electric scooters:



James Robertson Parkway between Sixth Avenue and Seventh Avenue (on Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park Plaza)

Harrison Street at Rosa L. Parks Boulevard (SE corner of intersection)

Rep. John Lewis Way at Junior Gilliam Way (east side of the street - between the tree wells)

Bikes:

James Robertson Parkway between Sixth Avenue and Seventh Avenue (on the Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park Plaza)

Jefferson Street at 7th Avenue (SW corner of intersection)

Parking Lot at Harrison Street & 4th Avenue (SW corner of intersection)

-

Road closures will begin on Thursday, December 14th, the full list of closures can be found here. What's listed below is the closures in place on New Years Eve.

Beginning at 5 a.m. the following will be closed



Parking Lane on James Robertson Parkway (4th Avenue to 8th Avenue)

Sidewalks on Jefferson Street (3rd Avenue North to 6th Avenue North)

Northside Sidewalks on Jefferson Street (6th Avenue North to 7th Avenue North)

Sidewalks on Jefferson Street (7th Avenue North to 8th Avenue North)

Sidewalks on Harrison Street 4th Avenue to 3rd Avenue North

Sidewalks on James Robertson Parkway (3rd Avenue North to 8th Avenue North)

Sidewalks on Junior Gilliam Way (3rd Avenue North to Rep John Lewis Way)

Sidewalks on 3rd Avenue North (James Robertson Parkway to Jefferson Street)

Sidewalks on 4th Avenue North (3rd Avenue North to Harrison Street)

Sidewalks on 4th Avenue North (Junior Gilliam Way to Jefferson Street)

Sidewalks on 8th Avenue North (James Robertson Parkway to Harrison Street)

8 a.m. closures:

6th Avenue Horseshoe around Tennessee State Capitol from Charlotte Avenue to Charlotte Avenue

Tennessee State Capitol Private Access Drive

Tennessee State Capitol Permit Parking Area

2 p.m. closures:

Junior Gilliam Way (3rd Avenue to Rep. John Lewis Way)

Rep John Lewis Way (Jefferson Street to Junior Gilliam Way)

4th Avenue (At Junior Gilliam Way – Must Exit to Jefferson Street)

All roads are expected to re-open no later than 6 p.m. on January 6.

Here's a visual of how the closures will look

Nashville Music City

-

What's allowed in?

Small bags with a maximum measurement of 16”x10”x4”

Personal cameras

What's not?

No guns, knives, weapons, or other dangerous devices of any kind

No backpacks or luggage

No coolers

No handheld umbrellas of any size

No outside alcoholic beverages. Only alcoholic beverages purchased from a designated Official Event Vendor are allowed on site.

No illegal substances, drugs, or drug paraphernalia

No fireworks

No laser pointers

No pets (service animals permitted)

No drones or other remote-controlled aerial or ground-based devices

No unauthorized vending, sales, sampling, solicitation, or distribution of materials including handbills, flyers, stickers, beach balls, giveaways, etc. (event credentials required)

No wagons or pull-carts

No unauthorized personal transport devices including: bicycles, roller blades, skateboards, Segways, golf carts, mopeds, scooters, electric scooters (Bird, Lime, Spin, Lyft, Jump, Gotcha, Bolt), or any personal motorized vehicles other than wheelchairs or ADA devices (event credentials required)

No pedicabs or pedal taverns

No unauthorized amplification devices permitted which disrupt event production, including handheld megaphones

No other noisemakers (musical instruments, bullhorns, air horns, whistles, etc.)

No performances/demonstrations of any type outside of the designated Freedom of Expression Zone

No chairs of any type

No pop-up tents

No beach or pole-style umbrellas

No inserting stakes, poles, or any other objects into the ground, or using ropes, cords, tape, etc. to reserve space

No blankets or ground tarps

No hammocks or attaching anything to any park structures or trees

No audio recorders or video cameras

No camera stands, monopods, tripods, attachment sticks, or selfie sticks

No aerosol containers of any kind

No sealed containers of any kind

No throwing objects

No smoking, e-cigs, or vaping outside of the designated smoking area

No professional-grade radios or walkie-talkies

No large chains or spiked jewelry

No signs, flags on sticks, or poles

No pepper spray

No recordings of the concerts, streams or reposting

If you're not planning on heading downtown but still want to catch all the fun, be sure to tune in to the broadcast on NewsChannel 5. The show kicks off at 6:30 p.m. central.

Ben Hill and Nikki-Dee Ray will co-host our local special (which airs at 9 p.m. on NewsChannel 5) with artist interviews, behind-the-scenes looks at the big bash and so much more!