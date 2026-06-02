Rising food costs push more Middle Tennessee families to seek assistance this summer

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — More Middle Tennessee families are struggling with rising food costs this summer, and one program is working to make sure children stay fed while school is out.

Inside the TN Kids Nutrition warehouse in Springfield, crew members pack boxes of food for children across Middle Tennessee. Many kids rely on school breakfasts and lunches during the school year, making summer a critical gap for families already stretched thin.

Debbie Mitchell, Director of Operations, said the program is designed to help families manage that gap.

"In the rural counties, we make sure we're providing that food because we want to make sure we can help them out with their budgeting," Mitchell said.

Demand for the federal program has grown significantly. Mitchell said enrollment in one county alone nearly doubled.

"We think about the county that we just picked up, and the schools we're helping, and they have 300 students last year that signed up and this year they had 670," Mitchell explained.

The food is available to any family with children 18 and under, with no income limits. TN Kids delivers food directly to families.

Parent Taylor Briggs said the program has made a real difference.

"This is such a relief and just amazing, so appreciated," Briggs added.

Parent Taffy Hudgins said rising costs have forced her family to make difficult choices.

"I put it roof, utilities, and food. And the rest... necessities like laundry detergent, soap, toiletries, those kind of fall fourth. But food has to be with the top three," Hudgins said.

Mitchell said expanding access is a priority.

"We want to make sure we have stops in as many places as we can so these people can access the nutritious food," Mitchell said.

Families can receive food once a week. Each box includes 7 breakfast items and 7 lunch items. Food can also be picked up on Saturdays at the warehouse on Pepper Street in Springfield.

A full list of counties and distribution locations is available here.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.