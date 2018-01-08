Road Closures For President Trump's Nashville Visit

6:05 AM, Jan 8, 2018
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Commuters should expect road closures Monday afternoon as President Trump arrives and departs from Nashville.

Trump is in town for the 99th annual American Farm Bureau Federation convention at the Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center.

The President is also expected to sign an Executive Order while in Nashville.

Air Force One is scheduled to land at 2 p.m. Roads will be closed for the motorcade, though his specific route has not been announced.

President Trump is expected speak to the group at 3 p.m. He's scheduled to be back in the air by 4:15p.m. and will head to Atlanta, where he's expected to watch the National Championship game between Alabama and Georgia.

This is President's Trump second trip to Nashville since taking office. 

