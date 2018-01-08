Road Closures For President Trump's Nashville Visit

Air Force One is scheduled to land at 2 p.m. Roads will be closed for the motorcade, though his specific route has not been announced.
Heads up! We don't know the President's exact route, but expect BNA to Opryland and back to be slow to allow his motorcade to pass. That could be I-40, Briley, Donelson, Elm Hill or 70. Will impact afternoon rush hr during these time windows! #5LiveTrafficpic.twitter.com/WmYeMIqXzq
President Trump is expected speak to the group at 3 p.m. He's scheduled to be back in the air by 4:15p.m. and will head to Atlanta, where he's expected to watch the National Championship game between Alabama and Georgia.
This is President's Trump second trip to Nashville since taking office.