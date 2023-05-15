Road construction marks the beginning of the Second Avenue Rebuild project

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Large orange barrels now block parking spots on the 200-block of Second Avenue North.

On Monday, the Metro Development and Housing Agency coordinated the closure of streets between Church Street and Union Street. The urban development office said the closure is necessary to repave the streets, widen the brick sidewalks, and get historic Second Avenue restored.

The bomb blast on Christmas Day 2020 damaged 64 buildings on Second Avenue North. Fencing keeps people out of the area that was most heavily damaged — the stretch between Commerce Street and Church Street.

New fences will be part of the road project that is just starting, but open businesses won't be blocked.

"Pedestrians will be able to walk up and down the entire project. That's something we're trying to ensure keeping access to open businesses at all times," Michelle Scopel, Urban Development Senior Project Manager at MDHA said.

The Second Avenue Rebuild project also includes putting in new lights, landscaping, crosswalks, and loading zones.

"I believe that seeing progress today and seeing this road close and things start to happen finally is giving folks on this block some peace and excitement and encouragement because it's finally starting," Scopel said.

A manager at Music City Wine & Spirits agreed that this is a positive step. He was a little caught off guard that the road closure could last one year.

Scopel explained construction workers will likely find utility lines under the road that could be hard to work around or slow them down.

"This north block... we'll learn a lot about what's under the road. Second Avenue is one of the oldest streets. There are a ton of utilities and unknowns, so we're expecting the unknowns. We're hoping to learn a lot in this block and get a little creative in the other blocks with our timing," Scopel said.

Crews will start construction on the block by Broadway after the first phase is done.

During phase one of construction, Bank Street will be converted into a two-way street so people can get to Whitefront Garage.