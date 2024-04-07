Roasted Salemtown opens its doors for vigil to honor Easter day shooting victims

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — One week ago, a gunman shot and killed a man enjoying Easter brunch with his family at a restaurant in Salemtown. Sunday, Roasted will open its doors back up to hold a vigil.

Roasted Salemtown said this vigil will be a time to honor the life of Allen Beachem and the other families and friends affected by the senseless tragedy.

Beachem was a husband, father, basketball coach, and a military veteran.

He is from Alabama but was in Nashville to celebrate his wife's and brother's birthday at the brunch spot Easter Sunday.

46-year-old Anton Rucker is behind bars for the shooting.

Rucker was on the run for several days before being arrested in Kentucky on Wednesday. He will be returned to Nashville to face his charges for the murder of Beachem and the wounding of six others, which included Beachem's wife, brother, and two cousins.

Sunday's vigil at Roasted is at 3 p.m. The restaurants said there will be prepared statements from local leaders.

The restaurant also said to remember the power of unity and the strength of community in times like this.