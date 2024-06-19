Roasted will begin serving food again at new location, following shooting tragedy on Easter

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville's Salemtown neighborhood isn't the same without Roasted.

The restaurant was forced to close after a gunman came into the restaurant on Easter Sunday, killed a customer, and shot six other people.

We are following up on this story because like you we care how the story ends.

Starting Saturday, June 22, using any food delivery app or by stopping by Midtown Foods in person, you can again order off the restaurant's menu. Roasted will cook and serve the to-go dishes from Midtown Foods' location on 18th Avenue North.

"It will be great for Roasted," said Chanel Hill, a Roasted employee.

Understandably, the unimaginable tragedy rattled the staff.

"We have been doing group and individual therapy because the most important thing to us is making sure everyone is OK. We're a family. We're not just clock in, clock out. And it was so important to take care of everybody as people first before we open doors to serve our community," Hill said.

Hill says it's a perfect set-up for the restaurant and staff. They're not ready to reopen their space on Garfield Street, but they want to serve their customers again.

"I think Roasted is showing we're not going to give up. We're resilient. You can close the door, but we're still gonna cook, and still going to feed you because that's what we are going to do," Hill said.

Roasted plans to reopen at their original location after a remodel. The restaurant is trying to raise $150,000 to get started on that project.