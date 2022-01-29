Robertson County deputy to be laid to rest Saturday.

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WTVF) — Robertson County Sheriff’s deputy Savanna Puckett will be laid to rest Saturday. She was found dead with gunshot wounds in her burning home on Sunday in Springfield.

The Celebration of Life happening at South Haven Baptist Church in Springfield at 2 p.m. will be live-streamed on the Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page.

A procession with emergency vehicles and Savanna’s family will then take her around the Sheriff’s Office and the court house one last time.

Puckett’s obituary said she was known for her vibrant personality and always showing up to work with a smile on her face.

Fingerprints on two empty lighter fluid bottles linked James Conn to her death, who was later arrested after a long standoff in Smyrna. Puckett had called 911 to report Conn, referring to him as an ex, on her property just days before she was killed.

Conn faces charges of first degree murder and aggravated arson in Puckett's death.

To help with funeral arrangements, a GoFundMe has been set up. So far more than $13,000 has been raised.

Greenbrier Pizza and Pub is also raising money to support her family and funeral expenses. Extra money raised will go towards a scholarship in her name at the Robertson county Sheriff's Office.