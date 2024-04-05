Robertson County raid results in child sexual exploitation charges

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WTVF) — This week, a Robertson County man was also served with a warrant for sexual exploitation of a minor after his property was previously raided by law enforcement in rural Springfield.

In addition for the warrant of sexual exploitation of a minor, Joseph Frank Benton is now facing dozens of weapon charges in connection to violating probation. This comes after he was arrested for domestic violence. Authorities from local, state and federal offices were scattered across his Owens Chapel Road property on March 27. According to court documents, Benton possessed a 20-year-old photograph in an electronic form that shows a minor engaged in sexual activity.

Robertson County Sheriff Joseph Benton

Benton's arrest is raising eyebrows in the Robertson County community because the same property that was raided is also connected to a high-profile missing person's case. Jennifer and her daughter, Adrianna Wix, stayed here before they vanished 20 years ago.

The duo vanished on March 25, 2004, making it 20 years since they were last seen. Recently, a new detective was assigned to the case.

Our reporting for the 20th year of their missing person case: It's now been 20 years since this mom, toddler went missing in Tennessee

Jennifer’s boyfriend at the time was Joey Benton, who is the son of Joseph Frank. The younger Benton told police he dropped them off at the gas station and watched them leave in a white car.

This is still developing.

