Robertson County Schools starting new year with new interim leader

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Robertson County Schools are back in session with a new leader. At the helm this year is interim Director of Schools Melanie Dickerson. She has worked in the district for more than 40 years in a variety of roles.

Meanwhile, the search is on for a candidate to fill the director role.

Dickerson talked about safety this year, mentioning there will be an SRO in every building and two in each of the high schools.

She also talked to NewsChannel 5 about priorities, a big one for her is literacy.

"Literacy has been our focus for a good number of years and I would just like to see before I retire to see our proficiency rates improve," Dickeron said.

There are also some big changes happening with buses in the district.

For starters, WiFi has been added. Dickerson said it is because of a grant they applied for.

She said they hope students will look at it as a resource.

On top of that, there is a new app for parents called "Here Comes The Bus", that could make a difference in getting your kids to school.

"It's an app that will show parents in real time where the bus is and it will give them the arrival times for both home and school," Dickerson said.

Dickerson also mentioned another new thing for the district, every middle school student will have a career exploration course. She said it is an effort to highlight careers in the area.