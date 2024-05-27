Robertson County storms bring flooding, leaving many temporarily stranded

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WTVF) — Storms out in Robertson County caused a roadblock in Springfield. Floods made it impossible for some people to get home on Burr Road.

"Well it seems the creek has come out of its banks again," said Jeremiah Browning, who lives in the area. "Flooding. All over the road. Can't get in or out."

Not only that, but another man, Fred Way, says he could have lost his life.

"[i] thought I heard a loud clap of thunder, apparently it was a tree," he explained.

His friend told him he was nearly hit by one while sitting in his pickup truck.

"She didn't tell me until I got back with the biscuits," said Way. "All she told me was she doesn't know how it missed me...she said it hit directly behind me."

Both men weren't worried. They've been through storms before, and they know the drill.

"When it happens, just gotta roll with it, nothing I can do," said Browning.

As a reminder, when you see flooding like that, it's best to turn around, or wait until you can see the roadway.