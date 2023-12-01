Rock on: Music to return to Cannery Hall in downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Many people are counting down the days until the doors will open for the new Cannery Hall. It will be Nashville's largest independent music venue.

The former home of Mercy Lounge, Cannery Ballroom, and The High Watt has been under renovation.

The space has been utilized for so many different things over the years from a flour mill to making coffee. Under the new Cannery Hall, this will be a space dedicated to all music genres.

Cannery Hall’s general manager Brent Hyams said with the amount of music venues available in Music City, it can easily be competitive.

It’s why the staff at Cannery Hall want to take their time to upgrade the facility while preserving its unique character.

"It has been quite an investment. A very large one, but we feel like it is worth it because we didn’t want to cut any corners," Hyams said.

Everything is new from the plumbing, HVAC system, electrical work, and also opening up some of the rooms to increase capacity. It also meant moving the stage and bar locations.

Hyams says it's the city's largest independent music venue, but it’s also designed for more intimate shows between fans and their favorite artists.

"Our smallest space is at capacity 300, which is wonderful for artists coming to Nashville. They can grow to the bigger room, which is 625 and then sell out and then come to this room which is 1,275 capacity space," Hyams said.

Hyams said construction is nearly complete, and they’ll be ready to welcome customers during the first month of 2024.

Cannery Hall hopes to be the most artist-friendly venue in Nashville, with easy tour bus parking and a new luxurious backstage with green room facilities.

There will also be 1,500 parking spaces available.

For a list of artist performances, head over to their website. Tickets are on sale now.

Cannery Hall will host a Grand Opening event in the spring, after the first wave of shows.

