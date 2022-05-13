Roe Vs. Wade: Tennessee state leaders and the fear contraceptives could be banned

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — With the chance the U.S. Supreme Court may overturn Roe Vs. Wade, some fear Tennessee Republicans could try to ban contraceptives.

Top state leaders faced questions about the idea this week.

Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton briefly addressed the ideas on NewsChannel 5's Inside Politics.

"I think oral contraceptives are fine," said Speaker Sexton.

Gov. Bill Lee also addressed reporters' questions about concerns on Thursday.

"There is no law on our books that deals with contraception, emergency contraception. I do not know of any plans for such."

State Democrats point out the responses don't address whether or not the Republicans would be opposed to banning certain forms of contraception.

"People are concerned, especially about the Plan B pill and the IUDs, and there are arguments that people try to make against those types of contraceptives," said Knoxville Rep. Gloria Johnson.

Any such ideas would have to wait until either a special session or until the next general assembly begins in 2023.

Rep. Johnson said her fears haven't been silenced by Republicans on the issue.

Johnson said when Republicans propose controversial bills, they often don't talk about them first.

"There are a lot of bills that came up that they told no one about, and they just popped up. I can't trust what they say because I've known what their actions have been," she said.

If conservatives in the state decided the wanted to ban certain contraceptives, they have a lot of power to do so. The Republican supermajority is currently 75% of the state legislature and with a Republican governor, there's not much to stop their priorities.

Pro-choice rallies are expected this Saturday as a result of the leaked Supreme Court decision.