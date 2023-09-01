Roundtree Manor Apartments put on notice by City of Fairview to get rid of rats

FAIRVIEW, Tenn. (WTVF) — At a Town Hall in Fairview, city leaders announced that Roundtree Manor Apartments could be hit with fines if the rats aren't exterminated soon.

At the apartment complex — less than a mile from City Hall — rats run rampant in at least one building.

Back on August 1, NewsChannel 5 helped bring the rat infestation to light. Tenants showed us the gaping holes large rats had made to get into homes. Charity Taylor, a resident on the second floor, even showed us where she caught 31 rats in a homemade trap.

Taylor's daughter told city leaders at the Town Hall that property managers ignored their complaints.

"We reported the situation when it was going on, and it just basically was like on deaf ears," said Naveysha Stewart. "Nobody was listening to us, and after we told them about this we got an eviction notice. Nobody would expect to get an eviction notice after something that's not our fault that is going on and we have to live with."

The city started looking into the infestation after our original stories.

"I was really upset with the way the residents were having to deal this situation," said Mayor Lisa Anderson.

Although it’s taken some time, Mayor Anderson said the city is getting involved. She explained Section 309 of the International Building Code, which Fairview has adopted, requires that structures be kept free from insect and rodent infestation.

At the Town Hall, city leaders went on to explain that Roundtree could be hit with a $50 fine every day the rats aren't exterminated. The property has until September 9 to get back to the codes department about a plan of action. If not, the situation will go before a city judge.

Earlier this month, the state fire marshal's office uncovered a number of electrical and structural issues. If the property doesn't fix those problems and bring the place up to code, the state could shut off the power and shut the place down