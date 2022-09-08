Running community honors the memory of Eliza Fletcher in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Runners in Nashville are paying tribute to the life of Eliza Fletcher, and they're doing so by finishing the run she wasn't able to.

Happening now: Runners are gathered in East Nashville for a 3.6 mile run to honor the life of Eliza Fletcher.



More coming up at 10 @NC5.#ElizaFletcher #laceupforliza pic.twitter.com/nwfPUTqirq — Araceli Crescencio NC5 (@aracelireports) September 7, 2022

For some running is a joy, for others a stress reliever, for Eliza Fletcher it was a daily hobby.

"What's supposed to be a safe activity, an activity that we all find solace in? It shouldn't be dangerous like that. Running while female shouldn't be a death sentence or an open invitation to harassment," East Nasty Running Club board member Beth Meadows said.

Runners know that every day there are risks when choosing to exercise.

"It can happen to anyone of us, and Eliza is not the first person this has happened to," Meadows said.

But giving in to fear is not an option for members of the East Nasty Running Club.

"Running is supposed to be a safe place — a sanctuary. That's I'm sure what she expected going out that morning, and so if we can just kind of carry that torch for her it means a lot," Meadows said.

Rainy Heflin has been a member of the club for five years. She says she's constantly reminded of extra precautions to take.

"You need to always be aware of who and what's around you at all times, especially as a woman runner," she said.

Heflin said women should be able to feel safe, regardless of what time they choose to run, and no matter the clothes they choose to wear.

"It's heart-wrenching to me. And it hit home because that story, her story, is so familiar. There are so many woman runners who are exactly like her," she said."

As Fletcher's story continues to resonate through the world, runners are sure the fight to prevent another tragedy from happening, will too.

Another run for Eliza is planned for Friday morning at 4 a.m. starting at the Nashville Running Company store on Woodland Street.