Rutherford County community to honor student hit and killed on the first day of school.

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — On Sunday, August 14, 2022, families, and friends of recent crash victims will hold a vigil to honor a Rutherford County student who was hit and killed on the first day of school on August 5th.

Walk Bike Nashville will be there too and they’re calling for safer streets.

The accident happened Friday morning, August 5th in Murfreesboro near a bus stop on Main Street.

Authorities are still looking for witnesses in the case.

Sunday will be a chance to honor the student killed and other families and friends of recent traffic crash victims will be in attendance too.

According to CDC more than 7,000 pedestrians were killed on our nation’s roads in crashes involving a motor vehicle in 2020, it’s about one death every 75 minutes.

Also, one in six people who died in crashes in 2020 were pedestrians.

Groups like Walk Bike Nashville and family members of loved ones killed in crashes are campaigning to lower the speed limit on all local and residential streets in Rutherford County to 25 mph.

They want to see all school zones down to 10 mph.

Walk Bike Nashville will be placing “slow down” signs along East Main Street where the student was killed during today’s vigil and present a memorial backpack in honor of the victim.

Rutherford County elected officials will also gather at Real Life Community Church of the Nazarene for the vigil at 1p.m.