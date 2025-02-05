Rutherford County school bus drivers and contractors pushing for a raise

RUTHERFORD CO. (WTVF) — School bus drivers in Rutherford County are pushing for a 35% pay raise, citing rising costs that make it difficult to continue their work.

They say many residents assume bus drivers are school employees, but in Rutherford County, the district contracts with independent operators to provide transportation services.

"These are students that ride our buses, but for a lot of us, these are our kids. We've watched them grow up," Independent contractor and bus driver Gary Carter said.

Some bus drivers have been driving for generations but say the cost of living is making it difficult for them to continue.

"There are parents that don't know that we own these buses. We even had a school board member that didn't know the school buses were owned independently," Independent Contractor and bus driver Barbara Donnell explained.

Donnell and other members of the Rutherford County Bus Organization are negotiating their contract with the school district.

"In 10 years, we've gotten a $2,035 raise. So that's $200 a year, $20 a month, and about $1.13 a day," Donnell said.

Inflation has made it difficult for contractors to keep up with maintenance and personal expenses. She says it all comes out of the contractor's pockets.

Donnell said she earns about $7,100 a month but has a $3,600 bus payment.

"If you have a driver, you're paying a driver anywhere from $1,800 to $2,600 a month," Donnell said. "If you deduct the $3,600 and the $2,600, well, you're right at $6,000, and that's not counting the fuel. We probably spend about $800 a month on fuel. So, our checks are almost gone."

Bus drivers have attended every school board and county commission board meeting to make their case for better pay.

"All we want is a fair contract and fair wage for what we're doing," Donnell said.

School bus contracts are renegotiated every four years, with the county commission required to approve the school board's budget, Donnell said.

