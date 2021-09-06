Rutherford County Schools to discuss masks at specially called meeting

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — Rutherford County Schools will discuss masks at a specially called board meeting.

The district said the meeting is set for 5 p.m. Tuesday. Health Services Supervisor Sarah Winters is expected to present current COVID-19 guidelines.

After that, the board is expected to discuss a COVID mask policy, saying, “if the Board chooses to adopt a policy, it may consider adopting a policy on first reading pursuant to emergency adoption policy.”

The meeting comes after Rutherford County Schools closed Friday due to ongoing staffing issues. The district said last week that staffing in the cafeterias and several bus routes have been affected the most.

The district used a stockpile day to cover the closure.

Three schools within the district recently announced partial closures. A handful of other districts have also announced closures due to the rise in COVID-19 cases.