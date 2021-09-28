Ryan Trent's family pleads for answers 5 years after his killing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's been five years to the day that Ryan Trent was shot and killed in East Nashville.

Trent's family pleaded Tuesday morning for the public's assistance to find whoever is responsible for his death.

Ryan’s dad is begging people to come forward with information. Ryan was on his way home from work and engaged to be married when he was killed. It was initially reported as a wreck but later they found out he had been shot in the back of the head. ‘We need conviction.’ @nc5 pic.twitter.com/UTvfK9sSzZ — Alexandra Koehn (@NC5_AKoehn) September 28, 2021

He was shot and killed on September 28, 2016 on Ellington Parkway near Briley Parkway. Trent was driving home sometime after midnight when a bullet went through his back window.

His truck ran off the road and into a tree that fell onto his truck.

The Trent family looked at the site for evidence and has gotten tips. However, it has been five years, and they still are looking for whoever did this.

"Ryan is on our mind every day. It makes it more difficult not knowing who did this and why," his father, Glenn Trent, said in 2019. "That one phrase of whatever someone saw could be the link that we need for justice for our son."

A $20,000 reward has now been offered for information leading to an arrest in the case.