Safe Surrender event allows people to clear outstanding warrants for non-violent crimes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — People wanted for non-violent crimes in Davidson County will be given a special opportunity toward a second chance during the two-day Nashville Safe Surrender event.

It allows people to clear up outstanding arrest warrants, including failure to appear in court, and let them walk free all within one day.

It's a collaboration between Metro Police and members of the justice system and faith community.

Nashville Safe Surrender runs Friday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Galilee Missionary Baptist Church, which will be transformed into courtrooms and offices for attorneys and clerks.

With the help of a public defender, most of the cases are expected to end right there if they're non-violent offenses. Once a deal is made, the defendant goes into a mini-courtroom to make it final, and the person can go home the same day.

The District Attorney's Office said this year a good number of warrants have stemmed from the disruption in the court system because of COVID-19.

"Anytime you can be of help or of service to someone that can totally make a difference in their life... let's just be real, none of us are perfect. All of us have made mistakes, some of us got caught, some of us didn't... and these are just people... they just want a fresh start," said one pastor involved with the event. "Back into a free world with no warrants. Walking away from here... walking away from 2021, into 2022 free."

There is a chance the person could have to schedule a future court date if their case is complicated, but DA Glenn Funk said the fact that they came to surrender will be reflected on their file so they will still get leniency at future court dates.