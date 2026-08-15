Schedule changes to Tenn. State Fair amid intense heat

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Due to the intense heat the Wilson County-Tennessee State Fair is making some changes to this weekend's lineup.

The Special Needs Day and Clogging Exhibition have been moved to next Saturday, August 22nd. The Bike Ride Across Wilson County has been canceled.

The opening of the carnival has been delayed until 1 p.m. Saturday unlimited ride armbands will be valid all day long instead of the 5 p.m. cut off time. Fair officials are urging people to stay aware of the heat, and reminding them of the resources available at the fairgrounds.

"We want to make sure people are thinking about the weather. We know it is very,very hot out here. We have at least 10 huge air conditioned buildings. We encourage people to go in and out of those there are 10's of thousands of exhibits they can see, there's demonstrations there's entertainments they can see in those building," said

Shari Bazydola.

Bazydola said there will be free water, lemonade and popsicles to keep people cool. There is also tents, cooling stations, and misting fans on site.

One of the activities to do inside is visit the Pick Tennessee Products shop. More than 140 local producers are selling their items made in the state.

"I think it's huge for the small producers, because a lot of times they are promoting themselves, this is an opportunity for them to get their name in front of 800,000 people.

They see mail orders after this, they see all kinds of sales that boom after this cause they offer just great products."

Fair admission gates will still open at 10 a.m.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Megan.Scarano@NewsChannel5.com