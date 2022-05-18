Schermerhorn removes trees ahead of annual Purple Martin migration

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tuesday, the Schermerhorn Symphony Center was the site of a mix of sounds, but this time, not so musical — the hustle, bustle, buzz and crack of trees coming down.

The center has dealt with thousands of birds called Purple Martins covering their trees over the last few years.

They cause a big mess — the center had to pay $60,000 a year to clean up after them.

To prevent the birds from incurring more costly repairs this year, the Center decided the best course of action was to remove the trees before migratory season returned. The hope is that it will discourage the birds from returning.

The trees will be replaced with a type less attractive to the Purple Martins, like Magnolia or Cherry trees.