Schermerhorn Symphony Center to remove trees, preventing future Purple Martin migration downtown

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — In July of 2020, the Schermerhorn Symphony Center became home to a very large roost of migratory Purple Martins, which caused a large mess and disruption of downtown living.

The birds' previous roost site had been disturbed by tree removal, leading them to choose the Schermerhorn's canopies as an ideal place for relocation.

Because this occurred during the pandemic, the venue wasn't operational, and it allowed the birds to roost for the season. This led to excessive bird droppings all over the limestone and cost more than $60,000 to clean.

"There was bird poop everywhere. On the ground. All over the building. It was really an inescapable experience," said Jonathan Marx, COO of the Nashville Symphony.

The symphony said buildup of the droppings was especially necessary to remove because they posed a public health risk due to runoff into storm sewers and cleaning options that would aerosolize them.

Following the massive expenses of cleaning the birds' mess, offset somewhat by fundraising efforts from The Nature Conservancy and Tennessee Wildlife Federation, the Schermerhorn hoped not to see the Martins return.

Instead, over 100,000 flocked back to the property in July 2021 for two months. When this happened, the Schermerhorn executives knew they had a more long-term problem to handle.

"It is not operationally sustainable for us to continue to welcome them," Marx said.

The staff of the Schermerhorn seized the opportunity to learn about the Martins after becoming unwitting hosts for two years, and the nonprofit chose to incorporate what it learned in drafting up a plan of action.

Working with landscape architect Catalyst Design Group and approved by Urban Forester Stephan Kivett, the Schermerhorn staff developed a Landscape Plan to remove its trees beginning no later than early April.

To mitigate the environmental impact of the removal of the trees currently in the area, the Schermerhorn also consulted with Metro Water Services, The Nature Conservancy and Tennessee Wildlife Federation.

The Tennessee Wildlife Federation and The Nature Conservancy confirmed that removing this roosting location should not be harmful to the migrating Purple Martin population because they would be able to find new locations.

After one to two annual roosting cycles without access to the Schermerhorn's foliage, new trees that would be less appealing to Martins could then be planted.

The trees that have been proposed to replace those currently planted are Chinese Pistache, Royal White Redbud, Sweet Bay Magnolia and Yoshino Cherry trees.