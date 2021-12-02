School rezoning proposals draw concern

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — A local school is overcrowded, which means students could face rezoning soon.

In Rutherford County, a school spokesperson said Rockvale High School has too many students. They’re doing a study on rezoning that would also impact Siegel, Riverdale, and Blackman High Schools.

At an information meeting, some parents weren't happy about it. In addition, Rockvale student Taylor Bell shared her thoughts. Bell said, “The people you rezoned to go to Rockvale three years ago, I would like them to be grandfathered in, or have the option to stay here.”

She said switching between schools can be hard. "Looking at two of the three proposals, I go back to Blackman," Bell said.

In addition, Samantha Dixon said she doesn’t want her child to move schools because he loves the band. "At the middle school he’s done three years of being in the band, and he’s already been accepted into the high school band coming in as a freshman," Dixon said.

Dixon said her son, Kenneth, is upset about the possibility. Dixon said, "He’s already been struggling with some of his classes and his grades, and he’s already told me that if he has to be rezoned to Siegel that his grades are going to be even worse, and he’s pretty much going to give up."

She also bought her home fifteen years ago with the intention that both her boys would go to Blackman. Dixon said, “I currently live 3.8 miles away from Blackman, rezoning us to Siegel is 11 miles away, and would be a 45 minute commute in the mornings because of traffic."

She thinks they need to build more schools instead of rezoning every couple years. Dixon said, "I have a 9-year-old and I have a 14-year-old, they bleed blue and orange when it comes to this community."

Another concern is that some of the schools have a program where students can get college credit, but not all the high schools offer it.

The district will have another information meeting December 6th at 6p.m. on the rezoning proposals. It will take place at Riverdale High School.