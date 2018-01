BENTON, Ky. - Hundreds gathered at a "Marshall Strong" candlelight vigil in Benton to honor those killed and injured in the school shooting.

Students, staff, family and friends came together to grieve and pray Thursday night.

"Marshall Strong has become the rallying cry for the community.

Prayers and well wishes have been sent to Kentucky using the hastag #marshallstrong.

Funerals Planned For School Shooting Victims