School vouchers dominated legislative debate in 2024. Why it may happen again in 2025.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As we look back at the major news stories that shaped 2024, here's a story that may also dominate 2025. School vouchers have been a hot-button topic for years in Tennessee.

At the beginning of 2024, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee declared school voucher expansion his number one priority. The program would provide tax dollars for students to move out of public schools and into private schools. "When parents have more choices, parents have more opportunities for success," said Gov. Bill Lee several months ago.

Chambers divided

But from the very beginning, it was clear that House and Senate Republicans were not on the same page. The Senate preferred a more direct approach to passing vouchers along with a provision that would create open enrollment school districts for public schools. The House wanted a sweeping omnibus version of the bill. "We wanted to make it an encompassing education bill," said Speaker Cameron Sexton in an interview with NewsChannel 5.

Neither chamber was willing to budge. "Hopefully they’ll agree with the House version and want to pass that," said Sexton during a weekly news conference.

"I think there is a great deal of distance between the two chambers," said Lt. Gov. Randy McNally, the same week.

Meanwhile, several school boards took the unusual step of publicly condemning the idea. "I’m not accepting that this is good legislation, this is not good legislation," said Wilson County Superintendent Jeff Luttrell during a Wilson County School Board meeting. "It really bothers me."

Republicans negotiated all legislative sessions, trying to reach a consensus. There was even a time when the Governor's staff moved a negotiation meeting just because a NewsChannel 5 photojournalist was waiting outside. Leaders contended the bill was still in play. "It’s not going to be over until the Governor says it’s over, technically," said Speaker Sexton in April.

Finally, the Governor admitted the effort was dead. "There is broad agreement that this needs to be done, I feel confident it will be, but we couldn’t put the final pieces together this year," said Gov. Lee during an April media availability. "Been working on it for five and a half, going on six years now. We’ll keep on working on it."

The 2025 Proposal

Sure enough, the morning after the November 2024 election, a new version of the voucher bill was filed for 2025. This time, both House and Senate Republicans filed identical versions. "We had great conversations over the summer, with the Governor’s office, House, Senate leadership," said Senate Majority Leader Jack Johnson in an interview with NewsChannel 5.

Under the 2025 proposal, 20,000 vouchers will be up for grabs worth about $7,000 each. There would be testing accountability, additional funding for school construction using sports gambling tax revenue, and a one-time $2,000 bonus for Tennessee public school teachers. "We want our teachers to know how much we love and respect them," said Leader Johnson.

That being said, there was confusion about the impact this new version would have on public school funding. "No public school system will lose any funding at any time due to dis-enrollment," said Gov. Lee during a November news conference.

Lee argued the bill would prevent public schools from losing a cent of funding when a student left for private school. But earlier the same day, Leader Johnson told NewsChannel 5 the bill would only protect existing public school funding for one year, after a student dis-enrolls. "For those who have a concern, this is going to provide consistency and stability in terms of funding from the state," Johnson said.

"So stabilization that next year but not necessarily in future years?" I asked.

"That’s correct," said Johnson.

A spokesperson for Johnson called the next day and walked back his comment. She confirmed Gov. Lee's interpretation was correct.

Democrats stand united but outnumbered

Through every version of the voucher bill, Democrats have remained united against the proposal. "Vouchers benefit no one. No student, no community, no county, no LEA," said Rep. John Ray Clemmons, the House Democratic Caucus Chairman. "House Democrats are going to fight to protect public schools every day, in every way necessary."

But given their sparse numbers, if Republicans fully unite, there's nothing Democrats can do to stop it. We'll find out in 2025 if the Governor finally passes his number-one priority or if it meets a similar fate as 2024.

Lawmakers return to Nashville in early January. We're told they'll take up the voucher bill as early as possible.

