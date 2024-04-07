Scooter rider struck by pickup truck on 4th Avenue South

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Investigations are underway after a pedestrian riding a scooter was struck by a pickup truck downtown.
The incident occurred on Saturday, April 6, around 5:40 p.m. on 4th Avenue South near Elm Street.
According to a Metro Police officer at the scene, a pedestrian was riding a Lime scooter in the roadway and was struck by a pickup truck.
Officials believe the pickup driver may have been impaired.
The scooter rider was transported from the scene to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.
No further information is available at this time.
This is a developing story and NewsChannel 5 will continue to update this story as more details are released.
