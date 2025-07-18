'Screwed up priorities:' DHS Sec. Noem criticizes Nashville mayor, announces new immigration crackdown efforts

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem sharply criticized Nashville Mayor Freddie O'Connell on Firday during a news conference in Nashville

She called his actions "shameful" and "dangerous" regarding immigration enforcement.

"This guy's priorities are completely screwed up and he doesn't deserve to be mayor," Noem said.

The former South Dakota governor blasted O'Connell for releasing the names of ICE agents following raids in South Nashville in May.

"Their families are targeted, they're doxxed, their personal information is put out there and people are treating them horrifically, and he needs to stop and knock it off, and grow up and act like a leader," Noem said.

O'Connell has acknowledged that releasing the names was a mistake, and the report was removed as soon as officials realized the issue.

Noem also criticized the first-term mayor for not providing law enforcement assistance to ICE and Homeland Security through Metro Police.

When asked to respond to the criticism, O'Connell said, "We are strongly focused on a safety-driven agenda and one that is not focused on separation. We've not had any conversations with the Secretary or DHS about any of this, but we'll continue to do business the Nashville way."

More immigration enforcement coming to Nashville

During the news conference, Noem announced plans to increase immigration enforcement presence in Nashville.

"We will have dozens of more officers and agents that will be here in the Nashville area," she said.

The increased enforcement will extend to other communities across the country, supported by $170 billion in new funding for immigration enforcement from the Congressional Spending plan.

"They'll also see more training and equipment, we'll see more investigative tools to be utilized," Noem added.

Noem indicated no plans to build additional facilities in Tennessee.

While stating that enforcement would target "the worst criminals" for deportation, Noem made it clear there would be no exceptions for undocumented immigrants.

"I will be very clear in saying there will be no amnesty under the Trump Administration. That individuals who are here illegally -- we're hopeful they will come here and do it the right way," she said.

Impact on Tennessee agriculture

When asked about how increased immigration enforcement might affect Tennessee farmers who rely on migrant and immigrant labor, Noem pointed to existing visa programs.

"What I would tell them is we have VISA programs that they can participate in to help them with their workforce issues," she said.

She noted there is no cap on work visas for agricultural workers and expressed willingness to increase availability if demand rises.

During the news conference, Noem also praised local immigration enforcement officials.

"I'm so proud of this office and the agents that work here and in this area," she said. "What these agents do every single day is to uphold the law and make sure it applies equally to everyone."

Do you have any additional questions for Secretary Noem? Share them with me here — Chris.Davis@NewsChannel5.com