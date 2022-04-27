Search continues for suspect in deadly Antioch apartment shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Police hope a new surveillance photo helps them solve a murder.

This is in connection to the death of 62-year-old Nathan Barnett at Apollo Apartments in Antioch earlier this month.

According to police Barnett was shot multiple times and was found in the front passenger seat of a black Chrysler 300 sedan on April 5.

Metro police said Barnett got to the apartment complex in a Chrysler driven by a 17-year-old and they parked beside another vehicle, after which the two suspects got into their back seat.

After a few minutes, several shots were heard before one suspect ran off and the other drove away.

Barnett died in the car.

Police say the 17-year-old driver ran to a dumpster before eventually leaving the complex. Detectives searched the dumpster and discovered 2 pounds of marijuana.

That teen driver has turned themselves in to police. They're facing evidence tampering and drug charges.

Police still need help locating other suspects, so if you have any information on their whereabouts you're asked to call police or Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.