Second CMA Fest cancellation to impact businesses

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It was a big announcement this week from CMA Fest: they said they’re canceling the popular summer festival, with plans to return in 2022.

We checked back in with Trey Harruis, the owner of Allstars Limousines, whom we first talked to last year when the CMA fest was canceled the first time.

This year he says he doesn't understand yet another cancellation, especially with vaccines rolling out now.

"With Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson and Moderna all having covid vaccines out there, there's millions of quantity, distribution, the vaccines are working," Harris said.

Now businesses downtown are trying to figure out what to count on, as some events get back online this year, while others don't.

He says while he understands caution, this decision goes too far and that many businesses will be hurt.

"The hotels down there, that's a huge deal for the hospitality industry, they really, count on that," Harruis said.

Despite the vaccines, CMA fest said it faced challenges in safely bringing fans from around the world the experience they'd expect.