Second Cobra bar murder suspect sentenced to life in prison without parole

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Demontrey Logsdon has been found guilty on all charges and sentenced to life without parole in connection with the 2018 robbery and deadly shooting outside the Cobra Bar in East Nashville.

The District Attorney's office says the jury had to decide between a life sentence of 51 years and life without possibility of parole, and they chose the latter.

In 2018, Bartley Teal and Jaime Sarrantonio were robbed, shot and killed outside Cobra Bar. The shooting was reported around 3:30 a.m. — detectives believed then that the gunmen were looking for victims randomly and targeted these two, along with two others who were not shot, but were also robbed.

Logsdon was indicted along with Horace Williamson on two counts of felony murder, two counts of first-degree murder and aggravated robbery. A third suspect, Lacory Lytle was also charged with identity theft, fraudulent use of a credit card and criminal simulation in the case. They all pleaded not guilty in the original case.

However, in June, Williamson was sentenced to life without parole.

Now, Logsdon joins him — guilty on all 13 counts, according to Deputy District Attorney Roger Moore, who tried the case with the state along with Assistant District Attorney Megan King.